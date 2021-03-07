OPEN APP
Women's Day: Free e-rickshaw service for women at 2 metro stations in Ghaziabad

To mark International Women's Day on Monday, a company will provide women commuters e-rickshaw services at no cost at two metrorail stations here.

Twenty e-rickshaws will be available at the Mohan Nagar and the Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar Metro stations, said Vikas Deshwar, the owner of Om Balajee Automobile India, an e-rickshaw manufacturing company.

"No country can ever move forward on the path of progress without women's contribution. Today women are walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men in every field. The contribution of women to the country is incomparable," he said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

