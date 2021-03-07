This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Women's Day: Free e-rickshaw service for women at 2 metro stations in Ghaziabad
1 min read.09:21 PM ISTPTI
Twenty e-rickshaws will be available at the Mohan Nagar and the Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar Metro stations, said Vikas Deshwar, the owner of Om Balajee Automobile India, an e-rickshaw manufacturing company
To mark International Women's Day on Monday, a company will provide women commuters e-rickshaw services at no cost at two metrorail stations here.
Twenty e-rickshaws will be available at the Mohan Nagar and the Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar Metro stations, said Vikas Deshwar, the owner of Om Balajee Automobile India, an e-rickshaw manufacturing company.
"No country can ever move forward on the path of progress without women's contribution. Today women are walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men in every field. The contribution of women to the country is incomparable," he said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.