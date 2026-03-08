Women’s Day: How many women MPs does Indian Parliament have? How it compares globally

Women’s Day: On International Women’s Day, All India Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Derek O'Brien asked, ‘How many women MPs do the biggest five political parties have in Parliament ?’ Derek O'Brien, a former quiz master, replied to his own question in a one-minute video shot from Nehru Park in the national capital

“DMK 13 per cent, BJP 15 per cent, SP 16 per cent, Congress 16 per cent. But Mamata Banerjee's AITC walks the talk. Women's reservation bill says 33 per cent. Even without the bill, the TMC have women MPs. West Bengal, Best Bengal,” O'Brien is heard saying in the video.

As the world is celebrating International Women’s Day on Sunday, let's take a look at women's representation in the Indian parliament compared to other countries.

Women’s Day: Participation over the years The proportion of women contesting Lok Sabha elections in India has increased from 3 per cent in 1957 to 10 per cent in 2024. The total number of elected women members increased from 22 in the first Lok Sabha to 78 in the 17th Lok Sabha and 74 in the 18th Lok Sabha, representing 13.6 per cent of the total members, according to government figures.

In the Rajya Sabha, the total number of women members in 1952 was 15, which is 42 at present – about 17 per cent of the total members.

Women representation in Lok Sabha (1951-2024) Year Number of Women Members Percentage 1951 22 5 1957 22 5 1962 31 6 1967 29 6 1989` 29 6 1999 49 9 2004 45 8 2009 59 11 2014 65 12 2019` 78 14 2024 74 13.6 Source: Election Commission of India

India has about 14.5 lakh Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which is about 46 per cent of the total elected representatives, unparalleled in the world. At least 21 states in the country have made provision for 50 per cent reservation for women in PRIs, against the constitutional mandate of a minimum 33 per cent reservation for women.

Women’s Day: Women's Reservation Bill In 2023, Parliament passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”, which rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Bill reserves, as nearly as may be, one-third of all seats for women in Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. This will also apply to the seats reserved for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

The reservation will be effective after the census is conducted, after the commencement of this Bill has been published. Based on the census, delimitation will be undertaken to reserve seats for women. The reservation will be valid for 15 years. However, it shall continue till such date as determined by a law made by Parliament.

Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation, as determined by a law made by Parliament.

When will women's reservation come into effect? The landmark bill is expected to come into effect after the next nationwide census and subsequent delimitation exercise, with implementation projected for the 2029 general elections.

The 16th Indian Census (2027) will be conducted in two main phases: house listing from April to September 2026, and population enumeration began i February 2027. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament in September 2023 that, the women’s reservation Bill will be implemented only after 2029.

Status of women in legislative bodies in India Currently, the Lok Sabha has 14% women members. According to data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union, 27% of MPs globally are women. The representation of women in the Lok Sabha ranged between 4% and 8% of the total strength until the late 1990s.

The All India Trinamool Congress is the fourth-largest party by strength in the Lok Sabha and the third-largest in the Rajya Sabha. Over 37% of its members are women, according to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research.

The BJP and the Congress have about 15% women members.

Country-wise data on political representation of women (Sep 2023) Country % of elected women Quota in Parliament Quota in political parties Sweden 46 No Yes Norway 46 No Yes South Africa 45 No Yes Australia 38 No Yes France 38 No Yes Germany 35 No Yes UK House of Commons 35 No Yes Canada 31 No Yes US House of Representatives 29 No No US Senate 25 No No Bangladesh 21 Yes No Brazil 18 No Yes Japan 10 No No Source: PRS Legislative Research

Women members comprise about 20 per cent of the Chhattisgarh Assembly. On average, 10 per cent of members in all State Assemblies are women.

The proportion of female legislators in State Assemblies affiliated with the BJP, Congress, AAP, and SP is similar to the national Average of about 10%. The TMC and TDP have about 17% and 15% of their elected representatives as women, respectively, the PRS research said.

Since 1952, the Lok Sabha has been presided over by two women speakers. There has not been a woman Deputy Speaker. Globally, as of 2026, 16% Presiding officers are women.

Women’s participation in the 18th Lok Sabha has been similar to men's. On average, women attended the house for 85% of sitting days. On average, they asked about 84 questions and participated in 17 debates, the PRS said.

Women's participation in politics worldwide As of 12 September 2025, 29 countries have 32 women serving as Heads of State and/or Government [1]. At the current rate, gender equality in the highest positions of power will not be reached for another 130 years, according to data compiled by UN Women.

A total of 19 countries have a woman Head of State, and 22 countries have a woman Head of Government.

Data compiled by UN Women shows that women represent 22.9 per cent of Cabinet members heading Ministries, leading a policy area as of 1 January 2025. There are only nine countries in which women hold 50 per cent or more of the positions of Cabinet Ministers leading policy areas.

Women in national parliaments Only six countries have 50 per cent or more women in parliament in single or lower houses: Rwanda (64 per cent), Cuba (56 per cent), Nicaragua (55 per cent), Andorra (50 per cent), Mexico (50 per cent), and the United Arab Emirates (50 per cent).

As many as 21 countries have reached or surpassed 40 per cent, including nine countries in Europe, six in Latin America and the Caribbean, five in Africa, and one in Asia-Pacific.

Globally, 21 countries have fewer than 10 per cent of parliamentarians who are women, including three lower chambers with no women at all.

Key Takeaways Only 14% of Lok Sabha members are women, below the global average of 27%.

India has about 14.5 lakh elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions, showcasing a significant local representation.

The women's reservation bill aims for 33% representation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, set to take effect post-2029.

