On the occasion of the International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Lakhpati Didis in a boardroom-style discussion in Navsari district of Gujarat.

With a notepad and pencil in hand, PM Modi noted the key points from the discussion.

Several women said that they have managed to become Lakhpati Didis due to PM Modi, his policies, and the motivation he has given to them.

They exuded confidence that, under PM Modi's leadership, within a few years, instead of the Lakhpati Didi programme, they may be participating in the Crorepati Didi programme.

During the discussion, PM Modi said that the 3 crore Lakhpati Didi target may soon be surpassed, and even the 5 crore target may be attained in due course.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil accompanied the prime minister during the event.

A Drone Pilot said that while she could not fly a plane, she has had the opportunity to become one due to PM Modi. She said that instead of being referred to as Bhabhi, she is called "Pilot in her home and village."

In response to her, Modi said that "there is an own identity of Drone Didi."

The prime minister advised the Lakhpati Didis that they should bring their business online for greater market access.

"Women like them in rural areas will lead the path to Viksit Bharat," he said.

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of ₹1,00,000 or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, and the average monthly income exceeds ₹10,000, so it is sustainable.

Lauding the PM's initiative to promote millets, a woman said that her Khakhra of Gujarat has attained popularity.

PM said that due to such efforts, Khakhra is no more limited to Gujarat but has attained national fame.