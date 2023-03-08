Women's Day: ‘There is need for female role models in tech-dominated fields’

Women are generally underrepresented in leadership positions worldwide, including in India. According to a 2021 report by Grant Thornton, Indian women held only 29% of senior management roles. There are ample opportunities out there. But there are even more reasons for a woman to hesitate. Gender stereotypes are one of the classic ones. People associate certain jobs with certain genders backed by no plausible reasons but pure social stigma. Likewise, when it comes to automobiles or technology, it is always attributed to men and not women. Also, the need for visible female role models in tech-dominated fields is important for women to pursue careers in these areas.

