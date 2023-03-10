Women's empowerment crucial for nation's development: PM Modi

Women's empowerment crucial for nation's development: PM Modi2 min read . 04:24 PM IST
- PM Modi said that the results of efforts for women empowerment were visible and a revolutionary change is being felt in the social life of the country
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India can move forward only by respecting, empowering and making women feel equal.
“India can move forward only by raising the levels of respect for women and by enhancing the sense of equality. I call upon all of you to move forward with the determination to remove every obstacle coming in the way of all women", PM Modi said.
Speaking at a post-budget webinar on economic empowerment of women, Modi said that in the last nine years, the country has moved with a vision of women-led development and that the budget for FY24 will give new momentum to efforts of women-led development.
Modi said that the results of efforts for women empowerment were visible and a revolutionary change is being felt in the social life of the country.
The number of women compared to men is increasing and that the number of girls studying up to high school and beyond has tripled in the last nine to ten years, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said quoting Modi.
Girls’ enrolment in science, technology, engineering and maths is at 43% today, more than in countries like the US, the UK and Germany, the statement said, adding that in fields like medical, sports, business or politics, not only the participation of women has grown but also they are leading from the front.
The statement said that 70% Mudra loan beneficiaries are women. Also, women benefit from schemes for promotion of collateral free loans and other welfare schemes.
“The reflection of how we can take the country forward with the help of half of the country’s population and how we can increase the potential of women power is visible in this budget," the Prime Minister said. He said the union budget for FY24 has made an auspicious beginning for achieving the target of a developed nation by 2047.
Modi said that women can be seen in national security roles and flying Rafale aircrafts.
