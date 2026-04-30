Women’s group seeks probe into Riyan Parag ‘vaping’ video during IPL match

A women's collective on Thursday called for a formal probe into footage depicting cricketer Riyan Parag utilising a vape-like tool during an IPL fixture, questioning if the event inadvertently normalised prohibited items.

Mothers Against Vaping, a group dedicated to combating the promotion of modern nicotine delivery systems like e-cigarettes, has requested a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. The footage surfaced on 28 April during a game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings. During the live telecast, the 24-year-old athlete appeared to be vaping while situated in the team’s dressing room.

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Although BCCI leadership has reportedly asked the team captain for clarification, the group voiced concern over the lack of a formal disciplinary notice against the player. Referencing the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (2019), the organization emphasized that e-cigarettes are entirely illegal in India—covering everything from production and manufacture to transport, sale, and storage.

“Union Health Ministry has also clarified that possession of e-cigarettes in any form or quantity is a violation of the law. The law clearly specifies that violation can attract imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to ₹50,000, or both, while contravention of the wider prohibition can attract imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both, with severer punishment for repeat offences,” the group said in its statement.

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"In India, the law must stand above all else. Whether one is a celebrity or a common citizen, the same rules must apply," the group's spokesperson said, adding that public figures should not be allowed to make a mockery of a product category that India has already banned in the interest of public health.

The collective further dismissed media suggestions that indoor vaping exists within a “grey zone”, labelling such claims as "misinformation." They highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2019 warnings, where he cautioned that e-cigarettes were being marketed as a trendy fashion statement despite being a dangerous "new way of intoxication."

The group argued that the visibility of such devices near a prominent athlete on television broadcasts could transmit a harmful message to millions of youth. While acknowledging that the BCCI has noted the issue, the group urged the board to implement a zero-tolerance policy to ensure total accountability.

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The group called for an investigation into whether the incident was a "deliberate law-defying act, a reckless mistake, or a calculated attempt at publicity around a banned product".

The collective suggested that if Parag had no negative intentions, he should publicly clarify his actions and assist with any investigation. They reiterated that vaping is far from a benign lifestyle preference, warning that these products often serve as gateways for teenagers, making rigorous enforcement and responsible behaviour by public figures absolutely vital.

“We are all seeing an unmistakable trend: multinational tobacco companies are desperate to keep vapes in public conversation and to normalise these devices in India despite the ban. In that context, it is legitimate to ask whether Riyan Parag was acting entirely on his own or whether this controversy served, intentionally or otherwise, as publicity for banned substances. We are asking for an investigation,” the statement read.

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