Indian women's literacy rate increased by 68% since Independence: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:38 PM IST
- Kerala is the most literate state in the country with 92.2%, followed by union territory Lakshadweep (91.85%)
The literacy rate of Indian women has grown over the years. According to the World Bank India report, only 1 of 11 girls was literate at the time of India's independence, about nine percent. And at present, the women's literacy rate has jumped to 77% while India's male literacy rate stands at 84.7%.
