Indian women's literacy rate increased by 68% since Independence: Report

As per the governemnt's National Sample Survey report, Kerala is the most literate state in the country with 92.2%, followed by union territory Lakshadweep (91.85%). The third-most literate state in the country is Mizoram (91.33%). Whereas Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in India at 61.8%, followed by Arunachal Pradesh at 65.3% and Rajasthan at 66.1%.