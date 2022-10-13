Women’s participation in gig economy sees steady growth1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 06:11 PM IST
There has been drastic demand for remote work from women. Also, women’s participation in the gig economy has risen 300% year-on-year
NEW DELHI: Participation of women in the gig economy has seen steady growth in the second and third quarters of calendar year 2022, according to a research report by Taskmo, a tech-driven gig discovery platform.