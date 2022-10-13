Home / News / India /  Women’s participation in gig economy sees steady growth

NEW DELHI: Participation of women in the gig economy has seen steady growth in the second and third quarters of calendar year 2022, according to a research report by Taskmo, a tech-driven gig discovery platform.

The Taskmo platform offers over 15,000 tasks per day and caters to large enterprises, small and medium businesses, and startups helping them find relevant talent to do the job on a task basis. The platform has over 75,000+ gig workers registered. As per data, in the last quarter, women’s participation in the gig economy has increased to 36% from 27%.

An analysis of the data from the platform also showed that there has been drastic demand for remote work from women. Also, women’s participation in the gig economy has risen 300% year-on-year, Taskmo said, adding that 33% of overall tasks are digital whereas 67% hyperlocal.

“There could be several reasons such as flexibility of job timings, extra income, the lesser barrier to entry, no full-time commitment, portfolio development, and a no-string-attached relationship with their jobs that help them to balance their personal and professional life better than before," Taskmo said.

