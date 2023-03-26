WPL maiden final today: MI, DC set to lock horns, where to watch, other details

Mumbai Indians will square off with Delhi Capitals in the title clash of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Both teams have had a remarkable journey in WPL so far. Delhi Capitals finished at the top of the points table with six wins, two losses and 12 points to get a direct ticket to the final. Mumbai Indians, the second-placed team with six wins, two losses and 12 points, advanced to the final after beating a third-placed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the eliminator.
Both teams have a great mixture of star power and exciting young talent. This has helped them secure their respective spots in the final.
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is following in the footsteps of her male counterpart Rohit Sharma really well, who has led the franchise to five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A WPL title win will do wonders for her career and her franchise, which has a highly loyal fanbase across the country. It will start a new era in women's cricket history. With 244 runs in eight innings at an average of over 40 and three fifties, Kaur will be one of the stars to watch out for in the summit clash.
Delhi Capitals on the other hand boasts of just as much ammunition, if not more, than MI. The opening pair of skipper Meg Lanning (310 runs in eight matches with a strike rate of 141.55 and two fifties) and Shafali Verma (241 runs in eight matches with a strike rate of 182.57 and two fifties) have single-handedly won matches for the franchise, sometimes chasing down totals in less than 10 overs. The attacking intent and range of shots displayed by these two make DC an exciting batting unit.
When will the MI vs DC WPL 2023 final match take place?
The RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match will take place on Sunday, March 26, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the MI vs DC WPL 2023 final match take place?
The RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Where will the broadcast of MI vs DC WPL 2023 final match be available on TV in India?
The RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match will be available for broadcast in India on Sports18 Network.
Where will the live streaming of RCB vs MI WPL 2023 match be available?
The MI vs DC WPL 2023 match will be live-streamed on JioCinema.
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.
