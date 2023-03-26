WPL maiden final today: MI, DC set to lock horns, where to watch, other details

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is following in the footsteps of her male counterpart Rohit Sharma really well, who has led the franchise to five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A WPL title win will do wonders for her career and her franchise, which has a highly loyal fanbase across the country. It will start a new era in women's cricket history. With 244 runs in eight innings at an average of over 40 and three fifties, Kaur will be one of the stars to watch out for in the summit clash.