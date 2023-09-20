Women's Reservation Bill: How Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Mahua Moitra, other women MPs took charge in the LS today4 min read 20 Sep 2023, 08:19 PM IST
Women parliamentarians engage in heated rebuttal and repartee during discussion on Women Reservation Bill. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi demands immediate implementation of the bill and reservation for OBC women.
Amid the discussion on Women Reservation Bill, the new parliament witnessed some of the most heated rebuttal and repartee in the session. Most of them were presented by the women parliamentarians, be it TMC's Mohua Moitra, NCP's Supriya Sule, or Ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. From the ruling party, the onus was taken by the Union Minister Smriti Irani to give a befitting reply to the opposition.