India's women's cricket team will challenge Bangladesh in the second warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2023. India is currently ranked number 4 in the world, while Bangladesh women stand at 9. After losing the match against Australia, the game against Bangladesh is extremely crucial for India.

When will the warm-up match take place?

The warm-up match between India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match will take place tomorrow, i.e. 8 February.

The match will be played in Stellenbosch University 1, Stellenbosch. It will start around 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast warm-up match?

You can catch the India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match on ICC.tv.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India suffered a 44-run defeat against Australia in a warmup match on Monday here at Newlands.

As so often, Australia's depth came to the fore as they got out of a hole to beat India by a comfortable margin. In reply, India quickly slumped to 22 for four. Darcie Brown claimed three wickets in her first two overs, while Ash Gardner's off-spin also picked up a pair of wickets. As a result of Brown's early barrage, India stumbled to 22/4.

Deepti Sharma's 19* was the best from an Indian batting standpoint, though could not find a partner to join her in a last-gasp comeback. Earlier, a returning Shikha Pandey made a similar impression to Brown, removing Meg Lanning for a duck, before taking the scalp of Tahlia McGrath for just two. To compound matters, Ellyse Perry was run out cheaply for Australia's third, as Beth Mooney and Gardner attempted to rescue the innings.

(With inputs from agencies)