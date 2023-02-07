Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh warm-up match on Wednesday. When and where to watch
- India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played in Stellenbosch University 1, Stellenbosch
- It will start around 6:00 PM IST
India's women's cricket team will challenge Bangladesh in the second warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2023. India is currently ranked number 4 in the world, while Bangladesh women stand at 9. After losing the match against Australia, the game against Bangladesh is extremely crucial for India.
