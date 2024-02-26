Anand Mahindra said that Uber today is profitable with a market capital of $170 billion and has a disciplined corporate culture

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday met Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is currently on a visit to India, and praised how under his leadership, the raid-hailing app company flourished. He went on to call the Uber CEO a 'man with the Midas Touch'.

Mahindra also admitted that when he first met Khosrowshahi at the Davos, he did not think that the CEO will stay at Uber for long, or that the company would survive for long.

Taking to the microblogging website, X (formerly Twitter), the Mahindra Group Chairman said that Uber today is profitable with a market capital of $170 billion and has a disciplined corporate culture.

He wrote: “I first met @dkhos in Davos shortly after he had taken the helm at @Uber. I must confess that I wondered how long he would stay at the company & indeed, how long Uber would survive. Today, the company is solidly profitable, its corporate culture is disciplined and no-frills, & its market cap is around $170B! It was a pleasure to catch up again today with this man with the Midas Touch…"

Meanwhile, Billionaire Gautam Adani has hinted at possible future collaborations between his conglomerate and the ride-hailing app.

Adani also met Khosrowshahi on Saturday. Both business leaders appreciated their conversation on the Indian growth story and their vision for the subcontinent.

Uber CEO's time in India The Uber CEO arrived in India earlier last week. During this time, the ride-sharing platform Uber on February 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.

The partnership with ONDC, a non-profit private organisation founded by the Indian government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, is expected to advance Uber's objective of providing all Indians with dependable, safe, and reasonably priced rides.

Khosrowshahi also discussed "Building Population Scale Technology" with Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani at an event in Bengaluru.

In Delhi, he met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as well as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

"Encouraging to hear the optimism of Uber CEO @dkhos on doing business in India. The world takes note of the transformation of the last decade. And awaits the coming opportunities. Good to know that he even tried his hand at cricket," Jaishankar said in a post on X on Friday.

"Held a discussion with Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of @Uber. Deliberated on the company's vision for India's growth & strengthening the partnership considering our unparalleled digital infrastructure," Goyal said in a separate post on his meeting on X on Friday.

On Saturday, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery also met Uber CEO and discussed issues related sustainable mobility and economic empowerment.

"NITI Aayog VC @suman_bery held a productive meeting with Mr. Dara Khosrowshahi @dkhos, @Uber CEO today," the Aayog said in a tweet.

The discussion centred around Uber's contributions to India's economic growth through livelihood generation for drivers and riders, while promoting clean and affordable transportation solutions, it added.

