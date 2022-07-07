Wondering why pre-monsoon season in 2022 second hottest? check details

According to the CSE study, since 2010, the land surface temperatures in Delhi have been the highest and that the city recorded significant positive anomaly on all three temperature parameters.
With the summer or pre-monsoon season in 2022 overtaken 2016 records as the second hottest pre-monsoon season in the country, winter and post-monsoon seasons are warming up faster, reported Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on 7 July.
According to the study, since 2010, the land surface temperatures in Delhi have been the highest and that the city recorded significant positive anomaly on all three temperature parameters.
The CSE analysed the temperature trends by covering all three dimensions of heat stress -- surface air temperature, land surface temperature, and relative humidity -- to understand the warming trend in a comprehensive way.
The study said, "In Delhi, air temperature has been 1.77 degrees Celsius hotter than 2010, and the land surface temperature 1.95 degrees Celsius hotter."
The daily average heat index crossed 40 degrees Celsius in June, 2022, added the study. The humidity started to rise in May with some scattered rain spells, as March and April have been unusually dry in Delhi. However, this spike in humidity has led to an increase in the heat index in the city, indicating increased thermal discomfort among the population.
"The highest land surface temperature was observed on May 16, 2020 when 53.9 degrees Celsius was recorded within city limits, followed by May 14, 2022 with maximum land surface temperature of 51.8 degrees Celsius. In the previous years, maximum land surface temperature was observed to be in mid-40s range," the CSE findings said.
Adding more, CSE study said, ""Industrial and agricultural zone recorded highest increase in land surface temperature between March to May. The regions at the city periphery in the north, southwest, and northwest Delhi have seen the extremely high surface temperature rise from March 19 to May 14, 2022."
Even the temperature of the water bodies rose to 29-30 degrees Celsius in May, which were well below 27 degrees Celsius in March.
According to CSE's analysis on air temperature variation among city's stations, Chandni Chowk recorded the highest average air temperature on May 14, 2022 with 40.39 degrees Celsius, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 40.29 degrees Celsius, Mundka at 39.5 degrees Celsius and Paharganj at 39.1 degrees Celsius.
