Wonderla Bengaluru to resume operations from 18 December
Wonderla Theme Park (Wonderla.com)

Wonderla Bengaluru to resume operations from 18 December

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2020, 12:03 PM IST Staff Writer

The theme park will be open to the public again from 18th December onwards.

Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain has received formal approval from the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner to resume operations of its theme park in Bangalore. The theme park will be open to the public again from 18th December onwards.

The company has earlier opened the amusement park in Bengaluru on November 13, but due to license renewal issue, the company had to close the park after the local authorities pointed out that Wonderla can’t operate the park till the license is formally approved.

