Wonderla Bengaluru to resume operations from 18 December

Wonderla Bengaluru to resume operations from 18 December1 min read . 12:03 PM IST
The theme park will be open to the public again from 18th December onwards.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The theme park will be open to the public again from 18th December onwards.
Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain has received formal approval from the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner to resume operations of its theme park in Bangalore. The theme park will be open to the public again from 18th December onwards.
Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain has received formal approval from the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner to resume operations of its theme park in Bangalore. The theme park will be open to the public again from 18th December onwards.
The company has earlier opened the amusement park in Bengaluru on November 13, but due to license renewal issue, the company had to close the park after the local authorities pointed out that Wonderla can’t operate the park till the license is formally approved.
The company has earlier opened the amusement park in Bengaluru on November 13, but due to license renewal issue, the company had to close the park after the local authorities pointed out that Wonderla can’t operate the park till the license is formally approved.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.