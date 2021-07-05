Wonderla Resort in Bangalore is all set to reopen its business from today i.e., with a 50% capacity as a crowd control measure. ''Keeping in mind the ongoing situation, Wonderla continues to follow all the safety and precautionary measures like well sanitized rooms and limited but sufficient facilities, adhering to the government guidelines,'' the company said in a statement.

Celebrating the much awaited reopening of Wonderla Resorts, Wonderla Holidays has extended an offer costing ₹4,999 + GST for two pax for one night, including breakfast and dinner, the company said.

Commenting on the decision, Arun K Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said, “We have arrived at this decision after understanding the consumer needs. The long lockdown and pandemic has made all of us realize the importance of taking breaks. Facilitating better than ever experiences of an opulent stay along with making the health and safety of the guests and staff our top priority, we request everyone to follow the same for a safe and joyous trip".

However, the Wonderla Amusement Park is to remain closed until further notice from the Karnataka Government.

The Karnataka government in a move to open up the economy and further easing of covid-19 related curbs has allowed the opening up of malls and other activities from today. Normal economic activities will resume in the state capital Bengaluru after a period of over two months when the strict lockdown was enforced to stop the rising cases of covid-19 in the state.

The relaxations have been introduced across the state for the next 15 days, CM Yediyurappa had said. The weekend curfew has been lifted. However, the night curfew will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

The state on Sunday reported 1,564 fresh cases and 59 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,53,643 and toll of fatalities to 35,367, the Health Department said. Out of the 1,564 new cases reported today, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,742 getting discharged and three deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.