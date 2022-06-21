'Won't abandon Balasaheb's teachings': Eknath Shinde's cryptic message after getting sacked2 min read . 03:35 PM IST
As the political crisis continues to intensify in Maharashtra, senior minister Eknath Shinde, who was reportedly unreachable for a major part of the day on Tuesday, asserted that he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray.
"We are staunch Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb who gave us lessons on Hindutva. We will never cheat for power and will never abandon the teachings of Balasaheb and Anand Dighe for power," Eknath Shinde, tweeted in Marathi, as his first reaction amid the current political crisis. Late Anand Dighe was Shinde's political mentor.
As per reports, Shinde and over 15 other MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena have gone incommunicado on Tuesday. Commenting on the same, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Efforts are being made to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh." The move comes only a day after the MVA suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.
Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said there is an attempt to pull down the Maharashtra government, which he said is happening for the third time. He further added that he was confident that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would be able to handle the situation and the MVA government would last its full five-year term.
Shiv Sena decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader. It also announced that Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary will be appointed as the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.
In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each. MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each.
There are 13 independent MLAs. The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs. Leaders of NCP and Congress, the other constituents of the MVA, however, asserted that there is no threat to the stability of the state government.
(With inputs from agencies)
