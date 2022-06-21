As per reports, Shinde and over 15 other MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena have gone incommunicado on Tuesday. Commenting on the same, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Efforts are being made to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh." The move comes only a day after the MVA suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

