While addressing a 'Bijaya Sammilani' (post-Durga Puja meeting) in Siliguri on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear that she won't allow division of the state into north and south and urged residents to stay away from instigations intended to create law and order situation.

Noted personalities from the eight districts of north Bengal were present during the event of the Chief Minister.

"South and North Bengal together make West Bengal. There is no question of dividing West Bengal. We wouldn't allow it. We want a single Bengal. If we can work together, then north Bengal will be stronger," Banerjee said, referring to the development projects her government has undertaken in the region.

Earlier, leaders from a section of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged lack of development in the region and demanded that a Union Territory (UT) comprising the districts of north Bengal be carved out of the state.

"This year there were good celebrations during Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Some people tried to do mischief and disrupt the law and order, and trigger communal clashes. But, I would like to thank both the communities for the peaceful celebrations," Banerjee said, days after the clashes in Kolkata's Ekbalpur area.

"Kali Puja is also approaching, and I would urge everyone to ensure peaceful celebrations," she added.

The Chief Minister attacked the previous Left government of the state and claimed that it was not her but the CPI(M) which drove away Tata Motors from Singur.

"There are people who are spreading canards that have driven away the Tatas from West Bengal. I did not force them away, but it was the CPI(M) which drove them away," she said at the government function, adding that she thought of not making any political statement at the program.

Banerjee asserted that she only returned to the people the land that had been forcibly acquired by the former Left Front government for Tata Motors' Nano factory in Singur.

With inputs from PTI