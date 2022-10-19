Won't allow division of West Bengal into north and south: Mamata Banerjee2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:19 PM IST
While addressing a 'Bijaya Sammilani' (post-Durga Puja meeting) in Siliguri on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made it clear that she won't allow division of the state into north and south and urged residents to stay away from instigations intended to create law and order situation.