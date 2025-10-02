'Won't attend RSS event due to health reasons': CJI Gavai's mother - 'attempt to tarnish my life’s work painful'

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai’s mother, Kamaltai Gavai has clarified that she would not attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary event in Maharashtra’s Amravati on October 5 due to health reasons.

The RSS, which turns 100 today, had invited Kamaltai Gavai, a noted activist, to attend an event organised to mark Vijayadashami and centenary of the organisation in Amravati district of Maharashtra on October 5.

CJI Gavai’s brother Dr Rajendra Gavai had told reporters earlier that she has ‘accepted’ the invitation.

Due to health reasons On Wednesday, however, the CJI’s mother said she won’t be able to attend the event due to health reasons. She also referred to a purported letter circulated earlier claiming that she won’t attend the event since she was a staunch Ambedkarite. Kamaltai said the letter in Marathi was written by some ‘well-wisher’ from the family.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kamaltai said it was due to her advanced age (84) that she won’t be able to attend the event.

Kamaltai was invited as the chief guest of the event organised by the RSS’ Amravati Mahanagar unit at Srimati Narsamma Mahavidyalaya Maidan in Amravati’s Kiran Nagar locality on October 5.

The RSS, founded on Vijayadashmi in 1925, has planned to organise a series of programmes, including more than one lakh ‘Hindu Sammelans’ and thousands of symposiums across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashmi address at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur today, October 2.

'Attempt to tarnish my life’s work painful'

This attempt to tarnish my life’s work because of the event is painful.

Kamaltai expressed concerns over criticism directed at her and her late husband, Dadasaheb Gavai, over the invite. “Dadasaheb’s entire life was devoted to Ambedkarite thought. He often went to opposing platforms, including those of the Sangh, not to endorse Hindutva, but to present the principles of equality, liberty, fraternity, justice and a scientific outlook. He firmly believed that even those who disagreed should hear Ambedkarite ideas,” Kamaltai said in the statement reported by Indian Express.

Kamaltai reiterated her lifelong commitment to the Ambedkarite movement while expressing ‘sadness’ over what she called criticism devoid of facts aimed at her and her late husband over the RSS invite.

