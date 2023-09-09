Jammu and Kashmir DGP warns local terrorists in Pakistan; says they won't be allowed to live in peace across the border.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday gave a stern warning to local terrorists operating from Pakistan and said that they will not be allowed to live in peace even across the border, according to a report published by the news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to media persons, on the sidelines of an event in Kishtwar, the DGP said, “We want to give a clear message to the traitors who have gone across the border and trying to revive terrorism here that they cannot live in peace there because we will reach them and those who are supporting them from here will be dealt with sternly."

He said that the Chenab Valley comprising the Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts was a target for terrorists in the past but the security agencies are vigilant and will not allow them to gain a foothold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh was further asked about the recent busting of a hideout used by Jehangir Saroori, the longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, in the higher reaches of Kishtwar.

"Currently the action is underway to neutralize him and a couple of his associates. Saroori has reached that stage of his life where he is close to his grave. Time is not far when he will be in his grave," Singh said.

Saroori's cave hideout was dismantled by the police in collaboration with troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force in a meticulously planned operation in the Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor on Tuesday, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the early 1990s, Saroori joined militancy. He is believed to be hiding in the higher reaches of Kishtwar district. His brother Abdul Karim Butt was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act on charges of being a terrorist associate on August 3.

"They (Pakistan-based terrorists) tried to sow the seeds of militancy in Rajouri and Poonch. Strong action to destroy this seed is going on," the police chief said and added that many infiltration attempts were foiled this year.

He said the terrorists planned to infiltrate through Rajouri into nearby Reasi and ultimately to Kashmir or directly into Kashmir from Rajouri but all these attempts were thwarted, as per PTI reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing growing peace and stability because of the sacrifices of the police's fallen heroes, Singh added.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}