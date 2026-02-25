'Won’t let anyone defame...' — SC takes suo motu cognisance of new NCERT chapter on corruption in judiciary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a new section on "corruption in the judiciary" in the new NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declaring that he would not allow anyone to defame the institution.

Taking note of the section, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek M Singhvi mentioned the issue before the CJI-led bench, and wondered why children were being taught about corruption in the judiciary as if it didn't exist elsewhere.

‘Calculated, deep-rooted thing’ “They [NCERT] have left out bureaucracy, politics, etc. Not a word on other sectors. They are teaching as if it [corruption] only exists in this institution,” Sibal and Singhvi said, as per ANI.

Responding to their concerns, the CJI acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

Also Read | SC stays criminal proceedings in ED case against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

"I'm fully aware of it. We will wait for a day. This definitely concerns the entire institution. Both bar and bench. I am getting a lot of calls, lots of messages. I'm taking suo moto cognisance of the issue. I will not let anybody, no matter how high up they are, defame the institution," CJI Kant said.

Also Read | SC allows Calcutta HC to deploy Jharkhand, Odisha judges for Bengal roll claims

Noting that the inclusion of the section appeared to be a "calculated and deep-rooted thing", the CJI added, "We will not say anything more than that. As head of the institution, I'm aware, I'm already doing something about it."

The issue of including the section had earlier sparked criticism from Sibal, who questioned the NCERT about the matter on Tuesday.

"NCERT's Class 8 book includes a section on corruption in the judiciary! What about the massive corruption of politicians, including ministers, public servants, investigation agencies, and why governments? Brush them under the carpet," Sibal had written on X.

While earlier versions of NCERT Social Science textbooks for class 8 focused on the role of the judiciary and the structure of courts in India, inclusion of a section on corruption marked a significant shift.

ANI reported that the revised chapter, titled 'The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society', goes beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and addresses challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.