According to a Bloomberg report, Meta currently dominates the virtual reality market, however rivals like Apple are expected to create more competition. Apple announced plans to launch its headset with an operating system called realityOS. Apple’s device will likely have similar functionality to the Meta Quest Pro, according to news agency citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's long-rumoured mixed reality headset, which will reportedly offer a mix of virtual and augmented reality experiences, "will likely launch in January 2023." Kuo has said that the headset is reportedly the most complicated product Apple has ever created. Its launch would likely augment "rapid growth" in the head-mounted display market. Earlier, Kuo had predicted that with Apple making a splash in the mixed reality headset space, its main competitor Meta would likely take a step back.