Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday that users will no longer need a Facebook account to log into as the company is rolling out new Meta accounts that can be used with virtual reality headsets instead to give users choice on how to show up in the metaverse
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Meta is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets without using their Facebook accounts. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday that users will no longer need a Facebook account to log into as the company is rolling out new Meta accounts that can be used with virtual reality headsets instead to give users choice on how to show up in the metaverse.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meta is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets without using their Facebook accounts. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday that users will no longer need a Facebook account to log into as the company is rolling out new Meta accounts that can be used with virtual reality headsets instead to give users choice on how to show up in the metaverse.
Mark Zuckerberg on a Facebook post shared, “You won't need a Facebook account to log into Quest starting next month. We're rolling out new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR headsets instead. This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the metaverse."
Mark Zuckerberg on a Facebook post shared, “You won't need a Facebook account to log into Quest starting next month. We're rolling out new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR headsets instead. This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the metaverse."
According to Reuters, the social media giant announced plans to remove the Facebook login requirement last year, after a backlash from users who had previously accessed the headsets using separate accounts from Oculus, the virtual reality company that Meta, then known as Facebook, acquired in 2014.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Reuters, the social media giant announced plans to remove the Facebook login requirement last year, after a backlash from users who had previously accessed the headsets using separate accounts from Oculus, the virtual reality company that Meta, then known as Facebook, acquired in 2014.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meta, in a blog post notified that with the new login structure, Meta accounts will control device-level access and manage app purchases, while Meta Horizon profiles will represent the users' social presence in virtual reality, with associated user names and avatars. Additionally, the users will have the option to connect their profiles in a unified Meta Accounts Center, which will integrate existing social connections from Facebook, Instagram or Messenger into their virtual reality experiences, the company blog post shared.
Meta, in a blog post notified that with the new login structure, Meta accounts will control device-level access and manage app purchases, while Meta Horizon profiles will represent the users' social presence in virtual reality, with associated user names and avatars. Additionally, the users will have the option to connect their profiles in a unified Meta Accounts Center, which will integrate existing social connections from Facebook, Instagram or Messenger into their virtual reality experiences, the company blog post shared.
According to a Bloomberg report, Meta currently dominates the virtual reality market, however rivals like Apple are expected to create more competition. Apple announced plans to launch its headset with an operating system called realityOS. Apple’s device will likely have similar functionality to the Meta Quest Pro, according to news agency citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's long-rumoured mixed reality headset, which will reportedly offer a mix of virtual and augmented reality experiences, "will likely launch in January 2023." Kuo has said that the headset is reportedly the most complicated product Apple has ever created. Its launch would likely augment "rapid growth" in the head-mounted display market. Earlier, Kuo had predicted that with Apple making a splash in the mixed reality headset space, its main competitor Meta would likely take a step back.
According to a Bloomberg report, Meta currently dominates the virtual reality market, however rivals like Apple are expected to create more competition. Apple announced plans to launch its headset with an operating system called realityOS. Apple’s device will likely have similar functionality to the Meta Quest Pro, according to news agency citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's long-rumoured mixed reality headset, which will reportedly offer a mix of virtual and augmented reality experiences, "will likely launch in January 2023." Kuo has said that the headset is reportedly the most complicated product Apple has ever created. Its launch would likely augment "rapid growth" in the head-mounted display market. Earlier, Kuo had predicted that with Apple making a splash in the mixed reality headset space, its main competitor Meta would likely take a step back.