This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Army troops are holding important physical positions and in all this, we are very clear that we will not permit any change in status quo and any loss of territory, Army chief Manoj Pandey said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The newly appointed Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday asserted that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is normal and the Indian Army had adequately responded to the efforts of Chinese troops to change the status quo by force on the region. Meanwhile, regarding the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, the Army chief said that ‘there are signs of improvement’ for the civilian population but in some parts, terrorist infiltration has increased.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The newly appointed Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday asserted that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is normal and the Indian Army had adequately responded to the efforts of Chinese troops to change the status quo by force on the region. Meanwhile, regarding the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, the Army chief said that ‘there are signs of improvement’ for the civilian population but in some parts, terrorist infiltration has increased.
Army chief General Pande told news agency ANI that in the last two years "we have carried out threat assessment and realigned and reoriented our forces" and further added, "As far as LAC situation is concerned, our troops are present in a very firm and resolute manner ensuring that there is no change in the status quo."
Army chief General Pande told news agency ANI that in the last two years "we have carried out threat assessment and realigned and reoriented our forces" and further added, "As far as LAC situation is concerned, our troops are present in a very firm and resolute manner ensuring that there is no change in the status quo."
“Indian Army troops are holding important physical positions and in all this, we are very clear that we will not permit any change in status quo and any loss of territory"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Indian Army troops are holding important physical positions and in all this, we are very clear that we will not permit any change in status quo and any loss of territory"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Noting that the focus has also been infrastructure development especially habitat to match the operational and logistics requirement, he said, "In the end, our aim is to reduce the tension along the LAC and restoration of status quo as it was earlier."
Noting that the focus has also been infrastructure development especially habitat to match the operational and logistics requirement, he said, "In the end, our aim is to reduce the tension along the LAC and restoration of status quo as it was earlier."
The two countries have been engaged in a military stand off situation for the last two years after Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh. Currently, both sides have deployed troops all along the border.
The two countries have been engaged in a military stand off situation for the last two years after Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh. Currently, both sides have deployed troops all along the border.
On the situation of LoC, the Army chief said the situation for the civilian population on the ground on both sides of the LoC has improved but in terms of reduction in terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps, there is no evidence or sign of any improvement. "On the contrary, we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down but in the hinterland, there is no indication of that effect," the Army chief said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the situation of LoC, the Army chief said the situation for the civilian population on the ground on both sides of the LoC has improved but in terms of reduction in terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps, there is no evidence or sign of any improvement. "On the contrary, we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down but in the hinterland, there is no indication of that effect," the Army chief said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Priority is to ensure high standards of operational preparedness: Army chief
Pointing out that the priority is to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face security challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict, General Pande said, “The global geopolitical situation is changing rapidly as a result of which we have multiple challenges ahead."
Priority is to ensure high standards of operational preparedness: Army chief
Pointing out that the priority is to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face security challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict, General Pande said, “The global geopolitical situation is changing rapidly as a result of which we have multiple challenges ahead."
He said he would focus on the ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation of the Army to enhance its operational and functional efficiency besides giving importance to achieving self-reliance in defence.
He said he would focus on the ongoing reforms, restructuring and transformation of the Army to enhance its operational and functional efficiency besides giving importance to achieving self-reliance in defence.
"My utmost and foremost priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"My utmost and foremost priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Army chief said his force, in coordination with the Indian Air Force and Navy, will effectively deal with all possible security challenges facing the nation.
The Army chief said his force, in coordination with the Indian Air Force and Navy, will effectively deal with all possible security challenges facing the nation.