On the situation of LoC, the Army chief said the situation for the civilian population on the ground on both sides of the LoC has improved but in terms of reduction in terrorist infrastructure and terrorist training camps, there is no evidence or sign of any improvement. "On the contrary, we find that the number of terrorists operating has increased. Whilst on the LoC, the infiltration and violence levels have gone down but in the hinterland, there is no indication of that effect," the Army chief said.

