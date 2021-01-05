Won't shy away from speaking against terrorism, India tells UNSC

As India joins United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member, it says it would not shy away from speaking against the common enemies and use its tenure to bring "human-centric and inclusive" solutions to matters of international peace and security.

On January 1, India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UN organ.

In a special flag installation programme on Monday, India's flag has been installed at the UNSC stakeout as the country begins its tenure as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN body for the 2021-22 period. Apart from India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico also joined UNSC as non-permanent members.

T S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said, "India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development."

"We will use our tenure to bring human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security. India will be a voice for the developing world," he said.

Tirumurti said that India extended its appreciation to the outgoing members, Belgium, Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia, and South Africa. "We are inspired by their contribution to the Council's work over the last two years. We welcome the delegations of Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway as we begin our two-year journey together," he added.

The Permanent Representative at UN further reiterated New Delhi's stance of 'not shying away' from speaking out against terrorism adding that India looks forward to 'our collective pursuit' for an ideal where the 'World is One Family'.

"We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism. Peace-keeping, peace-building, maritime security, women and youth, especially in conflict situations, and technology with a human face, will receive our attention while on the Council," Tirumurti said.

He added, "We look forward to our collective pursuit for an ideal where the World is One Family-Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Noting that even as the world comes together in solidarity to face the COVID-19 pandemic, Tirumurti quoted the Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda to say "Each nation must give, in order to live. When you give life, you will have life; when you receive, you must pay for it by giving to all others.

US looks forward to work with India at UNSC

Welcoming India to UNSC, the United States said it looks forward to working over the shared interests towards a peaceful, secure India-Pacific, said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State on Monday.

In a tweet, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), wrote, "A new year brings new opportunities to strengthen relationships with old friends and partners."

The tweet added, "We welcome India to the UN Security Council and look forward to working with @IndiaUNNewYork (Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York) to advance our shared interests in a more peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific and world."

(With input from agencies)





