'Doomscrolling', i.e. tendency to continuously scroll through bad news, even if it is saddening, disheartening or depressing, is what Tharoor calls the ‘Word of the Era.’ Taking to Twitter today, the politician shared an image today that says, "Word of the Era! Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with "doomsurfing"). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…"