'Doomscrolling', i.e. tendency to continuously scroll through bad news, even if it is saddening, disheartening or depressing, is what Shashi Tharoor calls the ‘Word of the Era.’
Shashi Tharoor has again presented us with a headscratcher, which he refers to as the ‘Word of the era’. The quick-witted Congress leader is famous for throwing English words that are not only rarely used, but extremely difficult to pronounce as well.
'Doomscrolling', i.e. tendency to continuously scroll through bad news, even if it is saddening, disheartening or depressing, is what Tharoor calls the ‘Word of the Era.’ Taking to Twitter today, the politician shared an image today that says, "Word of the Era! Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with "doomsurfing"). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…"
He calls it the ‘Word of the era’
Since being shared, the tweet has garnered over 500 likes and over 100 retweets.
Appreciating it, one follower said, your vocabulary skills doesn't need any appreciation. But your vocabulary sense for coining to situation is really superb.