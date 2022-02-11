Typos is what amazed Twitter users when two eminent politicians exchanged tweets on the microblogging site.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had shared a tweet, a picture taken of Lok Sabha TV where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is seen replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2022.

In the treasury bench one can see Republican Party of India minister Ramdas Athawale with a rather 'stunned and incredulous expression', or so according to Tharoor.

What followed is Tharoor's tweet that claimed that Athawale's expression is proof that even the treasury bench is unable to believe the finance minister's claims about the economy and her Budget.

The image shows Athawale with a rather bewildered expression.

“Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget!", Tharoor's tweet read.

See the tweet below.

Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe FinMin @nsitharaman’s claims about the economy & her Budget! pic.twitter.com/wOGY7TJYg8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

However, what caught Twiteratti's eye was Athawale's reply to Tharoor's tweet.

With a tone of subtle sarcasm, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, pointed to nothing but the typing error or ‘typos’ of the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala.

“Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply"! Well, we understand!", Athawale's tweet read.

Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements.



It’s not “Bydget but BUDGET.



Also, not rely but “reply!



Well, we understand! https://t.co/sG9aNtbykT — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 10, 2022

Shashi Tharoor is known for his fluent English and grab of the language. often netizens have had to refer to the dictionary to understand his speech and tweets.

Ramdas Athawale took twitter by storm on schooling the Kerala MP for his ‘careless typing’.

Shashi Tharoor later replied to Athawale's tweet saying ,"Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English!"

The word wizard was caught at fault, giving the Twitter world a field day.

Tharoor gave a JNU twist to the debacle saying, “ But while you are on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition."

Tharoor's tweet was in reference to JNU's new vice-chancellor Sanrishree Dhulipudi Pandit, whose press release drew flak for grammatical mistakes.

Twitter users had a great time witnessing Athawale pull a Tharoor on Shahsi Tharoor himself, meanwhile the debate steered towards the now controversial appointment of the new JNU VC.

The Congress, IUML, DMK on Thursday walked out of the Lok Sabha during Nirmala Sitharaman's speech.

