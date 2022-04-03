Wordle 288 answer: Wordle 288 answer may seem easy at the first glance but it's not. Though yesterday's Wordle answer was relatively easy, the game number 288 could leave you scratching your head. The answer to Wordle 288 seems to be so tough that some are bagging The New York Times to go easy. The answer to today's Wordle game is bit tricky as it contains double letter, and the answer is -- 'fewer'.

Here are some of the reactions:-

i fell at the same hurdle as space horse 😭



don’t think i’m playing this any more lol



Wordle 288 X/6



⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨

⬛🟨🟨🟩⬛

🟨🟩⬛🟩⬛

⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛

🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/X5NONL0piV — CrimsonCrush/JackDC93 (@JackDC93) April 3, 2022

Wordle 288 X/6



⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛🟨🟩🟩

⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩



pic.twitter.com/ynP2h1PsOO — Girl ✋🏾, be calm (@Dang_Rashad) April 3, 2022

It was a shot in the dark. It could have been anything. Lot of possible words! Solving #Wordle is getting crazy now. #Wordle288 6/6



⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨

⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Dr. M (@DrSKM22) April 2, 2022

Wordle 288 5/6

Shew! My heart skipped a beat thinking I might lose my streak! 55 & counting! #wordle288 #wordle

⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩

🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Livingmybestlife (@Rachelle070816) April 3, 2022

What is Wordle?

In Wordle, people across the world have just 6 attempts to guess the right five-letter world of the day. The game, developed by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle, was released in October last year. It immediately went viral. In January this year, the game was acquired by The New York Times. Once people play this game, users post their Wordle scores on social media, which are shown in green and yellow squares.

