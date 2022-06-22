Wordle 368 for June 22 will test your feelings! Check hints, clues and solution

Wordle 368 for June 22 will test your feelings! Check hints, clues and solution2 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- Wordle 368 for June 22: Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box
Wordle turned one years old two days ago and it has been on an interesting streak ever since. Maybe to continue to celebrate its popularity with the word game lovers, Wordle has left no stone unturned to keep us guessing today's word. It is important to remember that the aim is to solve each puzzle in as few guesses as possible and then proceed to share progress on social media with friends, family and followers. Please be warned that if you proceed forward, it will be filled with spoilers.
Here's how to play Wordle
For those who are new and are still figuring out how to play this game, Wordle puzzle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
It is important to note that Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 368 hints for June 22, 2022:
Today's word begins with an A
Today's word ends with L
The alphabet at the centre is W
Biggest hint: Read the headline once again
Wordle 368 answer for June 22, 2022:
Wordle 368 answer for June 22 is ‘AWFUL’. The word is usually used to emphasize the extent of something, especially something unpleasant or negative, e.g. an awful feeling.
