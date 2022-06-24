Wordle 370 answer for June 24: Check here for hints and clues

Wordle 370 answer for June 24: Check here for hints and clues2 min read . 02:12 PM IST
- Wordle 370 for June 24: Those struggling to solve today's puzzle have landed on the right page. Read on to find out hints and clues for today's Wordle puzzle
Wordle 370 for June 24: Ever since turning one years old, Wordle has been on a roll with the puzzles. Each day since then, the puzzles are getting trickier to solve. So its no wonder that Wordle 370 for June 24 happens to be an interesting but slightly tricky one. However, the word game veterans may not agree as they may just solve it without any help from elsewhere. Those struggling to solve today's puzzle have landed on the right page. Read on to find out hints and clues for today's Wordle puzzle.
Wordle 370 for June 24: Ever since turning one years old, Wordle has been on a roll with the puzzles. Each day since then, the puzzles are getting trickier to solve. So its no wonder that Wordle 370 for June 24 happens to be an interesting but slightly tricky one. However, the word game veterans may not agree as they may just solve it without any help from elsewhere. Those struggling to solve today's puzzle have landed on the right page. Read on to find out hints and clues for today's Wordle puzzle.
Here's how to play Wordle?
Here's how to play Wordle?
One of the most interesting things about this popular game is that it is alive only for 24 hours. Wordle is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
One of the most interesting things about this popular game is that it is alive only for 24 hours. Wordle is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 370 hints for June 24:
Wordle 370 hints for June 24:
The word starts with S
The word starts with S
The word ends with E
The word ends with E
There are two vowels in today's word
There are two vowels in today's word
The two vowels are I, E
The two vowels are I, E
Wordle 370 answer for June 24:
Wordle 370 answer for June 24:
Wordle 370 answer for June 24 is ‘SMITE’ which means to strike with a firm blow.
Wordle 370 answer for June 24 is ‘SMITE’ which means to strike with a firm blow.