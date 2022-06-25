Wordle 371 for June 25: As the headline suggests, today's word will actually check your observation skills. It is important to remember that the goal is to solve the puzzle in as few guesses as possible, so your observation skills will definitely come in handy
Wordle 371 for June 25: Weekend has finally arrived! And Wordle is back yet again with a puzzle for the word game lovers. As the headline suggests, today's word will actually check your observation skills. It is important to remember that the goal is to solve the puzzle in as few guesses as possible, so your observation skills will definitely come in handy. Those struggling to solve today's puzzle have landed on the right page. Read on to find out hints and clues for today's Wordle puzzle.
Here's how to play Wordle?
If you are new to this space, here are some important information to help you play the game. Wordle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
The players get six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 371 answer for June 25 is ‘BEADY’. It refers to someone who is bright and keenly observant and beady often used to describe someone's eyes, especially if they're small, dark, and gleaming with some particular intent.
