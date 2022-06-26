Wordle 372 for June 26 will take you back to school. Check hints, answer here

Wordle 372 for June 26 is an interesting one because it will take you back to school or the chemistry class to be more precise. Read on for hints, clues and answer
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Wordle 372 for June 26: Sunday is finally here and today's Wordle puzzle is an interesting one because it will take you back to school or the chemistry class to be more precise. As the headline suggests, we have all studied about today's word or at least some version of it as it is part of natural oxidation process for certain metals. Interestingly, it is very much visible to us as the metal transforms in presence of moisture.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Wordle 372 for June 26: Sunday is finally here and today's Wordle puzzle is an interesting one because it will take you back to school or the chemistry class to be more precise. As the headline suggests, we have all studied about today's word or at least some version of it as it is part of natural oxidation process for certain metals. Interestingly, it is very much visible to us as the metal transforms in presence of moisture.
Here's how to play Wordle:
Here's how to play Wordle:
If you are new to the game, fret not! Here are some important information to help you solve today's puzzle. Wordle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If you are new to the game, fret not! Here are some important information to help you solve today's puzzle. Wordle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wordle players get six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle players get six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 372 answer for June 26 is ‘RUSTY’. The word refers to a reddish- or yellowish-brown flaking coating of iron oxide that is formed on iron or steel by oxidation, especially in the presence of moisture.
Wordle 372 answer for June 26 is ‘RUSTY’. The word refers to a reddish- or yellowish-brown flaking coating of iron oxide that is formed on iron or steel by oxidation, especially in the presence of moisture.