Wordle 373 for June 27: Those struggling to solve today's puzzle have landed on the right page because today's answer relates to the past and also to fashion
Just when some of us had started wondering if solving Wordle was getting trickier by the day, Wordle decided to remind us how fun this game really is. So, today's Wordle puzzle happens to be an interesting one and as the headline suggests, it goes back to the past. The players must remember that the goal is to solve the puzzle in as few guesses as possible. Those struggling to solve today's puzzle have landed on the right page because today's answer relates to the past and also to fashion. Read on to find out hints and clues for today's Wordle puzzle.
Here's how to play Wordle:
For those of you who are new to the game, here are some important information to help you solve today's puzzle. Wordle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
The players are allowed six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
