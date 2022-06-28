Wordle 374 for June 28 will keep you curious. Check hints and solution here

Wordle 374 for June 28: If today's Wordle puzzle has you confused and you're trying to get your head around it, you're not alone and you have landed on the right page. Read on to find out today's hints, clues and solution
It is Tuesday June 28 and Wordle is back yet again with another interesting word of the day. If today's Wordle puzzle has you confused and you're trying to get your head around it, you're not alone. A year into this word game, it should have become easier to wrap our heads around it by now. But those who are struggling have landed on the right page. Read on to find out today's hints clues and solution.
Who created Wordle and how to play it?
For those of you who are new to the game, here are some important information to help you solve today's puzzle. Wordle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
The players are allowed six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
