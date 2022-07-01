Wordle 377 for July 1 is a tough one to solve. Check hints, clues and answer here2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- Wordle 377 for July 1: Those who are struggling with today's answer must read on to find out hints and clues for Wordle 377 for July 1
The weekend is almost here and Wordle is back yet again with an interesting word of the day. Today's Wordle answer is one of those tricky words that we seldom used in our everyday conversations, so players may find the word tough to solve. Wordle players must remember that the goal is to solve the puzzle without exhausting all possible attempts. Those who are struggling with today's answer must read on to find out hints and clues for Wordle 377 for July 1.
What is Wordle?
Those who are new to the game, here are some important information to help you solve Wordle 377 for July 1. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
The players are allowed six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 377 hints for July 1:
The word starts with P
The word ends with O
There are two vowels in today's word
The word is an adjective
Biggest hint: The other vowel is I
Wordle 377 answer for July 1:
Wordle 377 answer for July 1 is ‘PINTO’. According to Merriam Webster, it refers to “a horse or pony of various breeding that is marked with patches of white and another color."
