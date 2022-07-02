Wordle 378 for July 2 will test your patience. Check hints, clues and solution here2 min read . 02:05 PM IST
- Wordle 378 for July 2: Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box
Wordle 378 for July 2 is can be counted among one of its trickiest puzzles. The weekend is here and Wordle is back yet again with another tricky word of the day. Today's Wordle answer is just one of those words we seldom use as part of our everyday vocabulary. It won't be surprising to find out that players are finding the puzzle tough to solve today. Read on to find out hints and clues for Wordle 378 for July 2.
Here's how to play Wordle:
Here are some important information to help you solve Wordle 378 for July 2. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are allowed six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 378 hints for July 2:
The word starts with E
The word ends with T
There are two vowels in today's word
Biggest hint: The alphabet E repeats twice in today's word
Wordle 378 answer for July 2
Wordle 378 answer for July 2 is ‘EGRET’. It refers to “a heron with mainly white plumage, having long plumes in the breeding season."
