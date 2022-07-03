Wordle is Wordle 379 for July 3 is an interesting one because it is paying a kind of homage to springtime. Today's Wordle puzzle is also interesting because it is related to something that is perhaps intended to make us forget that it is middle of summer. Although there is monsoon season to look forward to. Read on to find out hints and clues for Wordle 379 for July 3.

How to play Wordle?

For those who are new to the word game, here are some important information to help you solve Wordle 379 for July 3. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.

The word game players are permitted six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 379 hints for July 3:

The word starts with L

The word ends with C

There are two vowels in today's word

Biggest hint: It is something related to springtime

Wordle 379 answer for July 3:

Wordle 379 answer for July 3 is ‘LILAC’. It refers to “a Eurasian shrub or small tree of the olive family, which has fragrant violet, pink, or white blossom and is a popular garden ornamental" and lilacs bloom for about two weeks from mid- to late spring.