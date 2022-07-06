Wordle 382 for July 6: Check hints, clues and solution here

Wordle 382 for July 6: Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the word right. So, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues for Wordle 382 for July 6
Wordle 382 for July 6: Wordle is back yet again with a puzzle for the word game lovers. Today's Wordle answer is a slightly amusing one and it carries multiple meanings, so it is likely that the players will get it right before exhausting all their attempts. But those who are struggling to solve today's puzlcan read on to find out hints and clues for Wordle 382 for July 6.
How to play Wordle?
For the unversed, here are some important information to help you solve Wordle 382 for July 6. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 382 answer for July 6 is ‘FLUFF’. It refers to “entertainment or writing perceived as trivial or superficial." Alternatively, fluff also means “make (something) appear fuller and softer by shaking or brushing it."
