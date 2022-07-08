Wordle 384 for July 8 is about how expressive you are. Check hints, clues and answer here2 min read . 02:07 PM IST
- Wordle 384 for July 8: Wordle answer today carries multiple meanings depending on the context and it is both a verb and a noun
Wordle 384 for July 8: Its Friday and Wordle is back yet again with a puzzle for the word game lovers. As the headline suggests, today's Wordle answer will test whether you understand how expressive you really are. Although the caveat is that the answer today carries multiple meanings depending on the context and is both a verb and a noun. The biggest hint would be that it relates to human expression. Those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues
Here's how to play Wordle:
For those who are new to this popular word game, here are some important information to help you solve Wordle 384 for July 8. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 384 hints for July 8:
The word starts with V
The word ends with E
The word is both noun and a verb
There are three vowels in today's word
Biggest hint: Today's word relates to expression
Wordle 384 answer for July 8:
Wordle 384 answer for July 8 is ‘VOICE’. As a noun, it refers to “the sound produced in a person's larynx and uttered through the mouth, as speech or song." While as a verb it means “express (something) in words."
