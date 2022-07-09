Wordle 385 for July 9: Check hints, clues and answer here2 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- Wordle 385 for July 9: Those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues
Listen to this article
Wordle 385 for July 9: The weekend just rolled right in and just like that its a Saturday. So, Wordle is back yet again with a puzzle for the word game lovers. Today's Wordle answer is all about substitution. While some may find the puzzle breezy enough to solve in one go, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues.