Wordle 385 for July 9: The weekend just rolled right in and just like that its a Saturday. So, Wordle is back yet again with a puzzle for the word game lovers. Today's Wordle answer is all about substitution. While some may find the puzzle breezy enough to solve in one go, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues.

Here's how to play Wordle:

This popular word game has been around for some time now but those who are new, here are some important information to help you solve Wordle 385 for July 9. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.

The players are permitted six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 385 hints for July 9:

The word starts with S

The word ends with D

There are two vowels in today's word

The other vowel is E

Wordle 385 answer for July 9:

Wordle 385 answer for July 9 is ‘STEAD’. It refers to “the place or role that someone or something should have or fill" it is usually used in referring to a substitute.