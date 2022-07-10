Wordle 386 for July 10: Its Sunday and Wordle is back yet again with an interesting puzzle for the word game lovers. The thing about today's puzzle is that it carries multiple meanings depending on the context and the word is used popularly as both a verb and a noun depending on the sentence construction and usage. However, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues

Here's how to play Wordle:

Although Wordle is already one years old, those who are new here can check out important information to solve Wordle 386 for July 10. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.

The word game players are permitted six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 386 hints for July 10:

The word starts with B

The word ends with H

The word is both a noun and a verb

There is only one vowel in today's word

The vowel is E

Wordle 386 answer for July 10:

Wordle 386 answer for July 10 is ‘BERTH’. As a noun the word refers to “a fixed bunk on a ship, train, or other means of transport" and as a verb it is used to describe the “moor in its allotted place."