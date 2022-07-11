Wordle 387 for July 11: Check hints, clues and solution here

Wordle 387 for July 11: Check hints, clues and solution here2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- Wordle 387 for July 11: The interesting thing about today's puzzle is the word has its roots in French but it is very much part of the modern day English language
Wordle 387 for July 11: The week has begun and Wordle is back yet again with an interesting puzzle for the word game lovers. The interesting thing about today's puzzle is the word has its roots in French but it is very much part of the modern day English language. The word is a noun and it is commonly used when referring to females. However, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues
Here's how to play Wordle:
Wordle is already one years old but some players are still new to this game, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 387 for July 11:
The word starts with M
The word also ends with M
There is only one vowel in today's word
Biggest hint: The word has its roots in French but it is very much part of the modern day English language
Wordle 387 for July 11:
Wordle 387 for July 11 is ‘MADAM’ the term is used to “address or refer to a woman in a polite or respectful way."
