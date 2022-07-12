Wordle 388 for July 12: Its Tuesday and Wordle is back yet again with an interesting puzzle for the word game lovers. Following encounters with fairly harrowing word puzzles in the last few days, Wordle seems to have finally relented into giving an easier answer to find for a change. The biggest hint for today's answer is that the word is both a noun and an adverb. However, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues.

How to play Wordle?

Wordle has been popular for quite some time and it turned one years old recently but some players are still new to this game, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.

Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 388 hints for July 12:

The word starts with N

The word ends with T

There is only one vowel in today's word

The word is both a noun and an adverb

The vowel in today's word is I

Wordle 388 answer for July 12:

Wordle 388 answer for July 12 is ‘NIGHT’.