Wordle 388 for July 12 is an easy one to solve. Check hints, clues and answer . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 02:00 PM IST
- Wordle 388 for July 12: The biggest hint for today's answer is that the word is both a noun and an adverb
Wordle 388 for July 12: Its Tuesday and Wordle is back yet again with an interesting puzzle for the word game lovers. Following encounters with fairly harrowing word puzzles in the last few days, Wordle seems to have finally relented into giving an easier answer to find for a change. The biggest hint for today's answer is that the word is both a noun and an adverb. However, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues.