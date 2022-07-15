Wordle 391 for July 15: The week has almost concluded and if you were all ready to celebrate Friday, Wordle 391 for July 15 may just add to thrill. Today's Wordle puzzle is a challenging one even for the word game lovers. And, the biggest hint for today's answer is that the word is both a noun and an verb. However, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues.

Here's what you need to know to start playing Wordle:

This game turned one years old recently but some players are still new here, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.

Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 391 hints for July 15:

The word starts with W

The word ends with E

There are two vowels in today's word

The same alphabet is used twice in this word

Biggest hint: The word is both a noun and a verb

Wordle 391 answer for July 15:

Wordle 391 answer for July 15 is ‘WEDGE’. It refers to “a piece of wood, metal, etc. having one thick end and tapering to a thin edge, that is driven between two objects or parts of an object to secure or separate them."