Wordle 392 for July 16: Check hints, clues and answer

Wordle 392 for July 16: The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle
Wordle 392 for July 16: The weekend is finally here and so is Wordle with a brand new word puzzle to solve for the word game lovers. and if you were all ready to celebrate Saturday, Wordle 392 for July 16 will definitely add to the thrill. However, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues.
Here's how to start playing Wordle:
Wordle turned one years old almost a month ago but some players are still new here, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
