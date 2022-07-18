Wordle 394 for July 18: Check hints, clues and solution here

Wordle 394 for July 18: Check hints, clues and solution here2 min read . 02:06 PM IST
- Wordle 394 for July 18: After a few days of challenging words, Wordle puzzle today is on the easier side. Read on for today's hints, clues and solution
Wordle 394 for July 18: The weekend is finally over and Monday has arrived, bringing along with it Wordle 394 puzzle for July 18. After a few days of challenging words, Wordle puzzle today is on the easier side. However, those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle can read on to find out hints and clues.
Here's how to start playing Wordle:
This popular game has turned one years old almost a month ago and as expected it keeps on drawing many new players, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
The players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 394 hints for July 18:
The word starts with F
The word ends with K
There is only one vowel in today's word
The vowel is O
Wordle 394 answer for July 18:
Wordle 394 answer for July 18 is ‘FLOCK’. It refers to “a number of birds of one kind feeding, resting, or travelling together." The word is both noun and a verb.
