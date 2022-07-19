Wordle 395 for July 19 will check in on your feelings! See hints, clues and answer here2 min read . 02:11 PM IST
- Wordle 395 for July 19: The word is relatively easier one to figure out after a few days of really tricky challenges
Wordle 395 for July 19 is an interesting one to solve on a Tuesday. The word is relatively easier one to figure out after a few days of really tricky challenges. Perhaps the point of today's challenge is to check in on your feelings while solving it because the answer is related to human emotions. Those who are struggling to solve today's puzzle must read on to find out hints, clues and the answer.
Wordle 395 for July 19: Here's how to play
Wordle turned one years old almost a month ago and as expected it keeps on drawing many new players, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 395 hints for July 19:
The word starts with A
The word ends with Y
The word has one vowel in it
The vowel is A
Biggest hint: Read the headline again
Wordle 395 for July 19:
Wordle 395 for July 19 is ‘ANGRY’ and it means “feeling or showing strong annoyance, displeasure, or hostility; full of anger."
