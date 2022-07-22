Wordle 398 answer for July 22 has no vowels! Check hints, clues and answer here

Wordle 398 answer for July 22 has no vowels! Check hints, clues and answer here2 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- Wordle 398 for July 22: Wordle players who are struggling to solve today's puzzle must read on to find out hints, clues and the answer
The weekend has almost arrived and Friday is here with an interesting word of the day. Today's Wordle answer is interesting because while some players may find the word tricky to solve, it may be relatively easy for the word game veterans. Wordle players who are struggling to solve today's puzzle must read on to find out hints, clues and the answer.
The weekend has almost arrived and Friday is here with an interesting word of the day. Today's Wordle answer is interesting because while some players may find the word tricky to solve, it may be relatively easy for the word game veterans. Wordle players who are struggling to solve today's puzzle must read on to find out hints, clues and the answer.
Here's how to start playing Wordle:
Here's how to start playing Wordle:
Wordle has been drawing many new players, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle has been drawing many new players, so here are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about this game is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 398 hints for July 22:
Wordle 398 hints for July 22:
The word starts with T
The word starts with T
The word ends with T
The word ends with T
There are no vowels in today's word, as the headline suggests
There are no vowels in today's word, as the headline suggests
The word is both a noun and a verb
The word is both a noun and a verb
Wordle 398 answer for July 22:
Wordle 398 answer for July 22:
Wordle 398 answer for July 22 is ‘TRYST’. It refers to ‘a private romantic rendezvous between lovers’.
Wordle 398 answer for July 22 is ‘TRYST’. It refers to ‘a private romantic rendezvous between lovers’.