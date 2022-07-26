Wordle 402 for July 26: Here are the hints, clues and answer for today's game

Wordle 402 for July 26: Here are the hints, clues and answer for today's game2 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Wordle 402 for July 26: Wordle is back yet again with a new word for the word game lovers. The interesting thing about today's answer is that it is extremely easy, yet a challenge at the same time to solve. While the first clue has already been shared the other important clue is that the word is often used as both verb and a noun.
Here's how to play Wordle:
Those who are new here, below are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about Wordle is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Notably, Wordle players are permitted six attempts to get the answer right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The word game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 402 hints for July 26:
The word starts with C
The word ends with H
There is only one vowel in today's word
The word is both a noun and a verb
Wordle 402 answer for July 26:
Wordle 402 answer for July 26 is ‘CINCH’. It refers to “an extremely easy task." The word is also sued to describe “a girth for a Western saddle or pack of a type used mainly in Mexico and the western US."
