Wordle 402 for July 26: Here are the hints, clues and answer for today's game

Those who are new here, below are some important information to keep in mind while solving the puzzle. The unique thing about Wordle is that it is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle and the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}